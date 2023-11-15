Tom Holland, Zendaya share wholesome PDA while signing ‘Spiderman’ posters

Tom Holland and Zendaya first linked on the set of ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ in 2016

Tom Holland and Zendaya just shared a wholesome PDA moment.

The Spiderman stars were signing a batch of now-sold-out posters from their 2021 blockbuster, Spiderman: No Way Home for The Brothers Trust – a Holland family charity set up to help raise funds for charities.

In a video clip re-shared by Entertainment Tonight on Instagram, the couple looked happy and giddy as they collectively signed posters and joked around with each other.

The lovebirds couldn’t help but lean into each other as Zendaya sat on a chair with the posters laid out in front of her, while Holland hovered nearby.

At one point, the Dune actress caressed Holland’s arm as she joked that she’s “winning.”

This prompted the Unchartered actor to gently nudge her over to get his signatures in first.

The Brothers Trust also shared the sweet moment to their Instagram, writing, “All profits will be distributed to the charities we support,” which span health, education, and social sectors.

Holland and Zendaya have been linked since 2016 after being cast together as the leads in Spiderman: Homecoming. However, their relationship was only confirmed in 2021 when they were spotted kissing in their car.