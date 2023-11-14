Emma Heming talks ‘guilt’ of privilege as husband Bruce Willis battles dementia

Emma Heming Willis acknowledged her privilege of caring for husband Bruce Willis amid his battle with dementia.

Emma penned an article for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper, in which she mentioned that she feels guilt over having ‘resources’ that are not accessible to all care partners.

“When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that,” shared Emma, 45.

“When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern.”

The wife of Die Hard actor shared that it’s ‘important’ to her to keep advocating for those who “don’t have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves.”

“I wouldn’t wish an FTD diagnosis on anyone, but our journey has changed how I perceive the world. I’ve become more compassionate. I find that I’m able to hold more space for what others might be going through,” she wrote.

“I’m holding gratitude as well as grief. There is power in becoming an advocate for this community. It’s something that I want our kids to see me face out loud, working with others, fighting through the stigma and isolation that a disease like this can bring.”