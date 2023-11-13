Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a public rally in Mithi, Sindh on November 13, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — X/@PPP_Org

Amid rising tensions between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said the people will not accept "selected Raj" (selected government) anymore — a term used for the previous Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a public rally in Sindh's Mithi on Monday, the PPP chairman said: “People bore selected Raj for five years but now any selected Raj is unacceptable.”

Without naming any political party, Bilawal said that people would respond to those who are getting their election results made while sitting in the room.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP leadership has been accusing the PML-N of having a “hidden alliance” with the caretaker government.

Slamming the PTI, Bilawal said people would answer those who attacked the state installations on May 9 in the upcoming general elections — slated to be held on February 8, 2024.

“On the other hand, we have friends, if they think that they will contest elections by copying the PTI, they will fail.”

He said: “People will defeat Mahengai-league on February 8.” The PPP leader further said that people will give a "surprise" in the next elections.

Addressing the rally, the PPP chairman hoped that "jialas (the term used for PPP workers)" would become prime minister and chief executive of Punjab this time.

Bilawal vowed to complete the unfinished mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto — who was hanged to death on April 4, 1979, in a murder case but his party terms it a “judicial murder”.

Recalling his family’s services to the people, Bilawal said that they have been struggling to eliminate poverty for the past three generations. The PPP empowered the farmers, peasants, and the poor, he added.

The PPP chairman vowed to double the salaries of the workers and introduce a “hari card” like the Benazir Income Support Programme card.

Last week, PPP’s former allies in Centre — PML-N and MQM-P — announced that they would jointly go into the upcoming general elections, a move which could have impacts on the election results in urban areas of Sindh, the stronghold of the Bilawal-led party.

The development came as the scathing verbal showdown between the PPP and PML-N intensified since the Election Commission of Pakistan had announced to hold elections in the country in February next year.

The romance between the two former allies ended after the PDM-led coalition government completed its term in August and both the PPP and PML-N locked horns over election-related issues.