John Stamos shares he still feels ‘very broken up’ about Bob Saget’s death

John Stamos has recently shared he still remembers his dear friend Bob Saget months after his death.



Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, the Full House star opened up that he’s “still very broken up about” his demise.

Stamos told Hudson, “He never left anything on the table.”

“He always told you how much he loved you and cared about you, so let's keep his legacy going with that as it’s so important,” stated the actor.

Stamos also revealed Saget once sent a sign on the night he passed away.

Meanwhile, Stamos explained how he felt the animals represent his parents.

“I remember seeing one in my dad’s garden, and my mom said, ‘Hey that’s your dad'. And then now she’s been gone and my son Billy would be like, ‘There’s grandma Retta, there’s Papa Bill.' It’s so beautiful,” stated the actor.

While talking about Saget, the Big Shot star pointed out, “I went in his backyard the night he died and I said ‘Bob, come on, show me a sign, show me that you’re OK up there.’ “

“And I started to walk back and this little hummingbird came,” he continued.

Stamos added, “I have it on my phone. It had a red, my mum used to wear a red scarf and she had red hair and it was her saying, ‘It’s OK, we’re OK. Bob’s up here and just be kind to one another and be loving like he was.’”

For the unversed, Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9, 2022 at the age of 65. His family later confirmed that he died due to head trauma.