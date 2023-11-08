Jennette McCurdy ‘bets’ on future self to want kids, freezes her eggs just in case

Jennette McCurdy is getting ahead of her biological clock.

On Tuesday’s episode of her Hard Feelings podcast, McCurdy, 31, admitted that she had her eggs frozen for the future, even though she “cannot imagine” ever wanting to do so.

“I do not feel in any way, shape, or form like I want kids,” she began the admission with a disclaimer, but then expressed that she would be “open” to change her mind in the future.

Acknowledging that she is constantly evolving and changing as a person, the former actress took the precautionary step just in case, reasoning, “What I don’t want to happen is for me to turn 40 and realise, ‘F**k, I want kids now,’ and I don’t have enough eggs to make it happen.

The iCarly alum further detailed the “weird” experience of freezing her eggs when she still feels “like a child,” expressing, “Life is weird. Aging is odd.”

McCurdy, who has been candid about enduring childhood physical and mental abuse in her 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, previously declared that she has no interest in parenthood.

“I am happy to be an aunt,” she said during a 2002 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. “I am open to maybe a couple years from now, if something hits me and I just feel like, ‘Yeah, I do want [kids],’ but for now, I am good.”