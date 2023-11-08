Barbra Streisand once directly called Apple CEO Tim Cook

Barbra Streisand couldn’t help but complain about Siri mispronouncing her name, especially the ‘S’ as a ‘Z’ in it.



"And I said my name isn’t with a ‘Z,’" she told the BBC on Sunday. "It’s Streisand, like sand on the beach. Now, how simple can you get."

The Way We Were actress said she realized she needed to call Apple for the matter.

The 81-year-old two-time Oscar winner remarked, "That's one perk of fame."

She also told the BBC that, as a "very private person," she doesn't truly "enjoy fame."

To Streisand's pleasure, the interviewer even checked Siri to make sure the issue had been resolved. She exclaimed, "Ah, isn't it right!" when he asked Siri who performs the song "Papa, Can You Hear Me?"

According to the BBC, Streisand stated in her recently published memoir My Name is Barbra that she "can't quite believe the praise" and that she is "still hurt by the insults" regarding her beauty when she was a young performer.

Speaking about her book, the Funny Girl star claimed that it was the "only way to have some control over my life."

"This is my legacy. I wrote my story. I don't have to do any more interviews after this," she said.