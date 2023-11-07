Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon accused of racial profiling amid Jungkook appearance

A guest was allegedly declined entrance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by the security over their appearance.

BTS' Jungkook was slated to appear at the talk show on the heels of the release of his first solo album, Golden, on Monday, Nov. 6.

Fans rallied in to catch a glimpse of the South Korean singer; however, things shortly turned sour when one of them were racially profiled by the security for wearing a head scarf.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Nov. 6, a BTS fan account on X, formerly Twitter, revealed they were not allowed to see Jungkook because of their head scarf.



“Sooo just got racially profiled by security at Jimmy Fallon because of my hijab (headscarf),” they tweeted. “first time going and not even getting to see JK so that’s great …”

“Never going to Jimmy Fallon again… going to file a complaint about the security guy,” they added.

Fellow X users took to the replies to condemn the discrimination, with one noting, “this better be seen by [Jimmy] Fallon, We need to amplify it.”

“That’s terrible I’m so sorry that happened to you. Definitely file that complaint,” another suggested.

“i hope he gets fired, i’m sorry that you had to experience something so terrible!!” a third added.

The latest incident comes two months after two staffers and 14 employees of the show came forward to accuse the 44-year-old presenter of “belittling and bullying people,” in an exposé published by The Rolling Stone.