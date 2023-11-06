Kyle Richards wants ‘fairytale’ with Mauricio Umansky ‘fixed’

Kyle Richards is not happy at all about her separation from Mauricio Umansky, and couldn’t control her tears when the topic came up at BravoCon 2023.



“This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said during Sunday’s panel in Las Vegas, wiping tears off her face.

The tearful reality star continued by saying that "a lot of people" have been pushing her to "pull it together" and "fix everything" with Umansky.

“Obviously, that’s what I want,” she said with a trembling voice.

Even Kathy Hilton supported her younger sister by expressing agreement with a fan who suggested that someone "get up and give [Richards] a proper hug" in the Instagram post's comment section on Page Six.

“Thank you !,” Hilton replied.

After 27 years of marriage, Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, announced their separation in July, as was previously reported.

In a joint statement at the time, the couple stressed that there was no "wrongdoing on anyone's part," even though the precise cause of their marital problems remains unknown.

“We both love and respect each other tremendously,” they said in a social media statement.