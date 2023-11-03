Karachi zoo's Madhubala to be moved to Safari Park to end 'solitary confinement'

Elephant Madhubala seen in these stills taken from a video. — X/fourpawsAU

The lone elephant at Karachi zoo, Madhubala, is set to be shifted to Safari Park soon, which is going to end her "solitary confinement" inside her current enclosure, international animal welfare organisation Four Paws said on Friday.

At Safari Park, the female tusker will be reunited with two other elephants, Sonia and Malika present at the facility.

Four Paws said that a training session has been organised to prepare Madhubala for the shifting, which will involve her being carried to Safari Park in a crate.

An official statement issued by the agency to announce the mammal's shifting stated that their elephant expert arrived in Karachi last week to commence the crate training at the zoo.

"In preparation for starting the training, the transport crate was positioned inside Madhubala's enclosure already the end of August, and the floor beneath it was levelled to ensure the crate remained stable and wouldn't startle Madhubala," the Four Paws said.

As per the statement, the training session will be comprised of four steps, involving "only positive reinforcement".

Madhubala steps into the crate.

Madhubala walks through the crate.

Madhubala becomes comfortable waiting in the crate.

Madhubala allows us to place padded chains on her feet to secure her during transport.

"The crate training is not only a necessary preparation for her transport, but a positive and crucial enrichment for Madhubala. She displays great motivation but approaches the new ground cautiously, always testing it with her trunk before taking a step forward," the Four Paws said.

It said that they eagerly await the opportunity to remove her from this distressing living condition and reunite her with Malika and Sonia at the Safari Park.

The organisation further stated that Madhubala is in good physical condition, but her solitary confinement has had a profound impact on her mental health.

"She exhibits aggressive behaviour stemming from immense frustration regarding her situation. Her only companion is a car tire that she carries around all day," it said.

According to the elephant expert, the female tusker's behaviour with the tire indicates that her mental health has suffered due to prolonged solitary confinement, and she is using this tire as a coping mechanism.

It may be noted that Madhubala's companion at Karachi Zoo, the 17-year-old female tusker Noor Jehan died earlier this year due to a prolonged ailment further exacerbated by poor living conditions at the facility.

Right after Noor Jehan's death, the city administration announced taking measures for Madhubala's relocation to Safari Park due to risks to her health.

However, the plan couldn't be executed immediately due to various reasons.