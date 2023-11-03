Prince Harry turns his back on royal relatives to keep Meghan happy?

Prince Harry has seemingly burnt his bridges with the Windsor family with his 'unwise' and controversial moves against his own people after relocating to the US with Meghan Markle and their children.

Harry's personal life has taken a measurable hit since he left the royal job in 2020. He's being followed by a number of subsequent court appearances with regards to various legal cases. The Duke has also faced backlash for his and Meghan's claims about their own people.



Its not wrong to say that there has been very little for the Duke of Sussex to celebrate as he has no social life outside of his wife Meghan.

He has turned his back on his brother and father, King Charles and Prince William, and it is understood that the royals have found it very hard to forgive him for it after the fact.



The Duke no longer has much of an active social life, especially in the United Kingdom, with his visits now seemingly only for when an appearance at a court case is needed.



He has seemingly sacrificed a lot to make his wife happy. he even angered his royal relatives with who he grew up and enjoyed some unforgettable moments.

The former Suits Meghan, who had a whole host of connections from the Hollywood world, is often seen enjoying the company of the people she loves to live with, while Harry has often looked ill-at-ease when cavorting with such individuals.



Even when involved in televised segments the Prince has looked miserable. His efforts to forge a career have hit a dead-end with his Spotify venture being one of the biggest failures of his life.

Some royal experts have claimed that Harry now relies on his wife for 100 percent of his social life.



"I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind with in Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I'm sure that takes its toll," Royal expert Phil Dampier told Fabulous Magazine.

"Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he's also lost a lot of friends, there has been a massive cost for Harry. He now depends on Meghan for his social life."