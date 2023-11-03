Lupita Nyong'o finds comforting pal following Selema Masekela split

Lupita Nyong’o lauded her long term friend Palmer for being a great support system following her heart breaking split from Selema Masekela.



Taking to Instagram, the Black Panther actress penned a heartfelt note as she celebrated her unbreakable bond with her close pal.



“Palmer is the kind of friend that I can count on through thick and very thin," she began her touching caption.

While referring to her breakup with Masekela, the 40-year-old actress showered love on her friend for being a source of motivation through the most difficult phase of her life.

"Recently, when my life was turned upside-down from heartbreak, Palmer flew in swiftly to be by my side and help me through the hardest days as I adjusted to my new reality," Lupita added.

The actress expressed her gratitude as she finds a kind hearted friend, saying, "I will never be able to pay her back for the kindness she has shown me."



On October 20, Lupita announced her breakup from her now ex boyfriend Selema on Instagram.

Without mentioning the name of her former love interest, the actress shared that she finds herself "in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

Lupita’s breakup announcement comes a day after she was seen attending a Janelle Monae concert with actor Joshua Jackson, whose wife Jodie Turner-Smith recently filed for divorce.

The former couple publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in December 2022.