Mark Harmon reveals his new career move after leaving NCIS two years ago

Mark Harmon has recently revealed what he’s been doing after exiting from CBS hit NCIS two years ago.



“I left the show, I didn’t retire,” said Mark in a new interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Mark shared he is going to release his first historical nonfiction book, Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, a Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor on November 14.

He told the outlet, “I've always thought you can learn from history. Things tend to repeat themselves.”

Dishing out story of his new book, the 72-year-old actor stated, “This is the first story (leading) to the birth of what became (the real) NCIS.”

While discussing about Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Mark explained, “These agents are really a different breed. I hope that there’s a story revealed here that you don’t know. It was important work they were doing, and no one knew about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mark shared how he’s using his free time after working on NCIS for 20 years.

“I always find things to do. I think for the longest time I was just tired, to be honest,” mentioned the actor.

Mark pointed out, “My workload was heavy every week. I took it seriously, and there were a lot of people there who did the same.”

“I miss the camaraderie, the lunches at the tables and hearing about people’s families and what they’re doing away from the show. But it’s a job,” added the actor.

Mark however concluded, “I've got time to do whatever I want to. I can plan a dinner with the boys, we can take a trip. I'm so fortunate, I don't ever wake up not thinking that.”