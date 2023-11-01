Forces gun down six terrorists involved in killing civilians in Zhob

Pakistan's army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, on September 13, 2021. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing said Wednesday that security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sambaza area of Balochistan's Zhob district.

The operation took place on the night between October 31 and November 1, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly, six "terrorists were sent to hell", the ISPR said.

"A cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives has also been recovered," it said.

The gunned-down terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians, the military's media wing said.

Sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it mentioned.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with [the] nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR added.