Kim Kardashian, daughter North channel ‘Clueless’ for Halloween

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West dressed as famous best friends duo, Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the 1995 hit film, Clueless, for Halloween.



The reality TV star who is famous for her creative Halloween looks, opted for a simple yet chic look for this year’s spooky season.

In shared photos on Instagram, the founder of Skims can be seen wearing Cher’s, played by Alicia Silverstone, iconic yellow plaid blazer and a miniskirt.

The mother-of-four completed her look with Cher’s famous thigh-high stockings, a white mini backpack and blonde wig.

On the other hand, Kanye West’s daughter North channeled Dionne's, essayed by Stacey Dash, character as she donned a black and white plaid outfit paired with a dramatic hat.



Fans poured love in the comments section for the mother-daughter’s adorable transformation.

One fan wrote, "They ate the Halloween."

"Why did Northie EAT in every photo! This is perfection," another chimed in.



The 43-year-old socialite has been taking the Halloween spirit seriously as she showed off her spooky home decorations on social media.

