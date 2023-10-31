Four labourers killed in attack on Turbat police station

A representational image. — Unsplash/File

TURBAT: A policeman and four labourers were killed when unidentified assailants attacked a police station in the Nasirabad area of Balochistan's Turbat in what appeared to be a terrorist incident.

According to police, the labourers belonged to Punjab and were identified as Mohammad Uzair, Baqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed and Shehzad Ahmed. It added that Shehbaz and Shehzad were brothers.

The law enforcement agency also shared that one labourer was also injured in the incident, adding that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Teaching Hospital Turbat.

Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai confirmed that the firing was a terrorist incident, and condemned the attack on unarmed labourers.

Meanwhile, interim Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki has summoned a report from the provincial Ministry of Home and Tribal Affairs. He also vowed to hold the perpetrators of the attack accountable.

This is the second time that such an incident has occurred in Turbat this month where labourers from Punjab were among the deceased.

Earlier this month, at least 6 labourers were killed in their sleep and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Turbat city.

According to the police, unidentified gunmen targeted the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house.

The deceased — which included four family members of which two are brothers — were identified as Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Shafiq Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem, and Sikander.