Ariana Grande mourns loss of her drummer Aaron Spears with heartfelt tribute

Ariana Grande expressed their heartfelt condolences following the death of drummer Aaron Spears on Monday. He was 47.

Apart from Grande, the Grammy-nominated drummer had worked with Usher, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, among many others.



The news of the musician’s passing was shared by Spears’ wife on Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband, Aaron Spears,” she wrote.

“Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August. His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe.”

In the comments, the Positions singer wrote, “heartbroken. my condolences to you all. I love you guys and I am so sorry. My heart is with you.”



She then took to her IG Stories to express grief. “I can’t wrap my head around this.”

“We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron,” Grande continued. “The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together. thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs. You are so, so loved and will be so very missed.”