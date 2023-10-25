Prince Harry pays more respect to Meghan's mom Doria Ragland than King Charles?

Prince Harry, who is said to be angry with his royal relatives, enjoys amazing relationship with his mother-in-law Doria Ragland.



The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his wife Meghan Markle's mother is said to be stronger than his bond with his own father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Tensions are growing between Harry and the royal family with every passing day, but the Duke's relationship with Doria Ragland is going from strength to strength.

Doria, who lives very close to the Sussexes's Montecito home, is often seen enjoying pleasant moments with her son-in-law.

Harry and Meghan share some very special moments with the yoga instructor and psychotherapist, including summer breaks and special anniversaries.

On the other hand, Doria, who's notoriously private, broke her silence on her daughter's relationship with the Prince in the couple's Netflix docuseries.

Doria reflected on Meghan and Harry's romance that began in 2016. Despite saying she was "stalked" by paparazzi and "felt unsafe a lot," the doting mother did not let this colour her view of her daughter's choice.

Sharing her positive first impressions with Harry, she said: "He was 6’1, a handsome man with red hair, really great manners. He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was the one."



One year after their relationship became public, Prince William's younger brother made it clear that the couple had become very involved in one another's families.

During their engagement interview in 2017, the happy couple revealed they had spent lots of time with Meghan's mother.



Following their royal wedding in 2018, which Meghan reportedly planned with input from Doria, the Duke and Duchess spent their summer break in a private Cotswolds home where Doria reportedly visited them.



Royal correspondent Omid Scobie later wrote on Twitter: "Doria is said to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan."

Harry has also described Doria as 'amazing'. The couple also celebrated their low-key first wedding anniversary with her in 2019.

In Finding Freedom, Omid and Carolyn Durandit wrote: "On the anniversary of their first year of marriage, Harry and Meghan enjoyed a traditional Sunday lunch with Doria, her last meal before travelling back to LA. Her five weeks at Frogmore had flown by, but she had to get back to work."

However, according to some of the US-based couple's critics, Harry does not pay the same respect to his own blood relatives, including King Charles , Prince William as he did not show any mercy to them in his memoir Spare.