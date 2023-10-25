Meg Ryan elaborates on why she took eight-year break from Hollywood

Meg Ryan has recently elaborated on why she took eight-year break from Hollywood.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, the Harry Met Sally actress revealed, “I took a giant break because I felt like there's just so many other parts of my experience as a human being I wanted to develop.”

Reflecting on the role as a mother to her two kids, Meg said, “It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. And that is a great way of navigating it for me.”

Eight years after her last 2015 movie, Ithaca, which she directed, Meg has made a comeback to big screen with her rom-com, What Happens Later.

While talking about her new movie, Meg stated, “It came to me during lockdown. The essence of it is these two people who are stuck together.”

“I just love that idea that we’re held in a space, even if it feels conflicted, maybe for reasons that heal them,” added the Sleepless in Seattle actress.

Meanwhile, Meg, who stars alongside David Duchovny in the upcoming movie, calls the entire production “magical”.

“It’s a little roller-coaster ride between these two people, and it asks the question in a way: Will they or won’t they end up together? These are people who broke one another’s hearts way back when. And I think what they gained is that they have gratitude for that,” she concluded.