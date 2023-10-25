Iran bans 12 women actors including Taraneh Alidoosti over hijab violations

Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti at Cannes Film Festival. — AFP/File

Twelve female actors have been banned from working by Iranian authorities for violating the country's strict dress code, which includes wearing a headscarf at all times, an official said on Wednesday.

"Those who do not follow the law, will not be allowed to work," Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

On Tuesday, Iranian media reported that a dozen actresses who were found to be violating the hijab law — among them Taraneh Alidoosti, Katayoun Riahi and Fatemeh Motamed-Aria — "will not be allowed to play roles in movies".

Alidoosti and Riahi were among the public figures who were briefly detained during last year's widespread protests over the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini.

Amini had previously been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered months-long demonstrations which the authorities labelled as "riots" fomented by foreign governments.

Since last year´s mass protests, women have been increasingly flouting the dress code which requires head coverings and modest clothes.

Covering the neck and head has been compulsory for women since 1983, following Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iran has stepped up measures over the past few months against women and businesses who breach the hijab rules.

In September, lawmakers voted in favour of toughening the penalties, which include jail sentences of up to 10 years, for women who violate the dress code.