10 points from Nawaz Sharif's Lahore speech

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the stage during a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, on October 21, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X@pmln_org

Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister and the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Friday made his homecoming speech at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan.

The ex-prime minister's speech holds significance as he has finally returned to the country after four years. He was living in self-exile in London after he was allowed to travel to the British capital in 2019 on health grounds.

Let's take a look at key points from his speech:

- "I do not want to take revenge," said Nawaz, dispelling rumours that he would adopt a confrontational policy in the lead-up to the general polls.

- He said that "all constitutional institutions" should work together — an important statement for the institutions with whom Nawaz has had a dark past.

- "I am talking with much restraint today so that I may not utter the words that I'm not supposed to," Nawaz said.

- The PML-N supremo said Pakistan cannot prosper if it is in a battle mode with its neighbours.

- He reminded people of the "good" times during his government's tenure.

- Nawaz did not utter the name of his arch-foe Imran Khan once but made several references to him without naming him.

- He also recalled the deaths of his mother and wife, whom he said he lost due to politics.

- Nawaz reiterated his famous mantra: "Why was my government ousted?"

- "We should not allow anyone to play with the country's fate in the future," he said.

- Nawaz said will have to go on the track of development "with double speed" as "beggers cannot resolve" the nation's problems.