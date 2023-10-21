10 points from Nawaz Sharif's Lahore speech

Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister and the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Friday made his homecoming speech at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan.
The ex-prime minister's speech holds significance as he has finally returned to the country after four years. He was living in self-exile in London after he was allowed to travel to the British capital in 2019 on health grounds.
Let's take a look at key points from his speech:
- "I do not want to take revenge," said Nawaz, dispelling rumours that he would adopt a confrontational policy in the lead-up to the general polls.
- He said that "all constitutional institutions" should work together — an important statement for the institutions with whom Nawaz has had a dark past.
- "I am talking with much restraint today so that I may not utter the words that I'm not supposed to," Nawaz said.
- The PML-N supremo said Pakistan cannot prosper if it is in a battle mode with its neighbours.
- He reminded people of the "good" times during his government's tenure.
- Nawaz did not utter the name of his arch-foe Imran Khan once but made several references to him without naming him.
- He also recalled the deaths of his mother and wife, whom he said he lost due to politics.
- Nawaz reiterated his famous mantra: "Why was my government ousted?"
- "We should not allow anyone to play with the country's fate in the future," he said.
- Nawaz said will have to go on the track of development "with double speed" as "beggers cannot resolve" the nation's problems.
3-member bench comprising CJP Isa, Justice Athar and Justice Aminuddin will take up petitions filed by SCBA, PTI
ISPR says killed terrorists included a high-value target, terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah
Child Protection Court Judge Hina Mehwish issues the judgment
Three-time PM is set to return to Pakistan on October 21 as all legal hurdles removed
Senior legal expert passes away after suffering prolonged ailment
This is for the second time in a month that Sher Afzal Khan Marwat gets into physical fight