Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t care about ageing anymore after turning 50

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently revealed she doesn’t care about ageing now as she’s in her 50s.



In a new interview with Bustle magazine, the Oscar winner said, “Fifty was great. I was concerned I was going to feel a lot of grief or fear because I remember when I turned 40, the anticipation… I really flipped out.”

The Iron Man star stated, “I didn't have that at all at 50. I was like, ‘I love my friends. I love my husband. I love my kids. Yeah, my job is hard. But this is good.’”

Paltrow maintained, “It's like, I don't care what anyone says about me, thinks about me, this is who I am. I felt like 50 was a deepening into myself.”

“And, apparently, that just keeps getting better,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow confessed, “I think that's also why turning 40 was so jarring, because that's when I started to notice crow's feet and this and that.”

“It's so interesting to me how until you have that, you somehow think you're never going to have that,” stated the Goop founder.

Paltrow pointed out, “You think you're going to be impervious, and it seems like this whole thing that other people are needlessly worrying about.”

“Then you're like, ‘Oh, my God, my face’. So, it's double-pronged for me,” she noted.

The Great Expectations actress further said, “I am constantly in an exercise of embracing where I am and also embracing this painful thing of not being young and beautiful.”

“Sometimes I almost think of it as a person that I'm hugging, like, 'This is supposed to happen. This is OK,’” she concluded.