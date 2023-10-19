Jason Aldean’s still backs song ‘Try That In A Small Town’ after months of backlash

Jason Aldean still doesn’t regret anything about making controversial song Try That In A Small Town and defends it after receiving months of backlash since its release in July this year.



With racist overtones in both the song's lyrics and music video, the country music icon came under fire for allegedly encouraging gun violence.

But the singer recently tried to justify the song again, in the Coop’s Rockin’ Country Saturday Night podcast about the video.

“If you’ve got common sense, you can look at the video and see, I’m not sayin’ anything that’s not true,” Aldean said in the podcast interview.

“In the video, I’m showin’ you what happened — I didn’t do it, I didn’t create it — it just happened, and I saw it, and I’m not cool with it.”

Following the controversy, the music video for "Try That In A Small Town," which features images of BLM protesters and Aldean performing in front of a Tennessee courthouse where a Black man was lynched, was taken down from CMT. The protest footage was later removed from the video.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me, they say one day they’re gonna round up, well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck,” some of the lyrics from Aldean’s songs say.

Aldean said about the lyrics in question, “The biggest issue, I think, people had when we released the song was that it mentioned ‘having a gun that my grandfather gave me.’ I mentioned a gun, that’s a ‘no, no’ right now. I just remember thinking, ‘Man, you guys haven’t even seen the video yet.'”

Aldean's song was well-received in stats despite the negative reception to the music video, as it shot to the top of both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.