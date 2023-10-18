Australian Women's BBL reaches new heights ahead of season 9

Australian cricket stars Meg Lanning (left) and Alyssa Healy (right). — X/@WBBL

Australian Women's Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday reached new heights as Melbourne Stars' skipper Meg Lanning and Sydney Sixers' Alyssa Healy took the coveted trophy to the pinnacle of the iconic Sydney Tower Eye.



The dynamic duo embarked on a memorable adventure in a one-of-a-kind celebration at a breathtaking altitude of 1,014 feet above the Central Business District.

Thrilled by the unprecedented experience, Lanning shared her excitement about the upcoming WBBL season.

"Never before have I been to such staggering heights. It's super exciting, and I can't wait for the tournament to begin," she said.

Meanwhile, Healy expressed her enthusiasm for the WBBL's enduring appeal after nine years. "It's nice to see that after all this time, the WBBL is still as thrilling as ever."

Lanning also praised the decision to include cricket in the Olympics, terming it "an excellent decision."

She went on to express her delight, saying: "I'm glad to see cricket being included in the Olympics. It's a monumental leap that will undoubtedly elevate the game to new heights."

Sydney Sixers star, who had previously showcased her talent in the Women's Indian Premier League, shared her enjoyment of the experience, highlighting her enthusiasm for the growing prospects of women's cricket on the global stage.

She also voiced their desire to see more Indian players participate in the WBBL, emphasising the league's commitment to inclusivity and its potential to further diversify the talent pool.

WBBL season 9 is set to begin on October 19 (Friday) from North Sydney Oval where Sydney Sixers will face-off Melbourne Stars in the opening game.