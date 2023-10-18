Justin Timberlake political views emerge amid Britney Spears abortion bombshell

Justin Timberlake is a pro-choicer.

The *NSYNC frontman recently came under the spotlight after his first love Britney Spears revealed that he pressured her into an abortion while they were dating in the early 2000s, per People Magazine.

Notably, the Like I Love You crooner would then go on to publicly voice his support for women’s rights to abortion.

For instance, in 2008, Timberlake along with then-girlfriend Jessica Biel attended Barack Obama’s presidential rally, endorsing the Democratic nominee.

As the Candy actress addressed the crowd, telling them that “nobody should be able to say what you can do with your body,” Timberlake cracked a joke.

“I give Jess the right to choose where we go to eat all the time,” he quipped. “The funny thing is, what the woman chooses is usually right,” he added.

Fast forward to 2022, when the Cry Me a River singer re-tweeted his now-wife’s response to the infamous overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Timberlake’s political views resurfaced a day after his estranged high school sweetheart, Spears, admitted that she had an abortion while she was dating the Palmer actor.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day,” she wrote an excerpt of her memoir released by People.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she revealed.