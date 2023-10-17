Christian Bale regrets doing THIS movie after rejecting it three times

Christian Bale has expressed his regret of doing one movie that he already turned down three times before joining the cast.



Bale shared that the movie was released in 2009 titled Terminator Salvation where he essayed the role of John Connor in the movie.

Dubbed as the worst movie in the franchise, Bale revealed why he accepted this movie on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The Batman Begins star said that there was no story in the movie but “a bit silly yet understandable reason drew him towards the project”.

“I said no three times. I thought that the franchise…I went, ‘Nah, there’s no story there.’ I’d seen the first one and enjoyed that back in England; I’d been to the movies and seen the second one,” continued the actor.

Bale explained, “There’s a perverse side to me, where people were telling me that there’s no way on God’s Earth that I should take that role, and I was thinking the same thing.”

“But when people started verbalising that to me, I started to go, ‘Oh really? All right, well, watch this then.’ So, there was a little bit of that involved in the choice,” disclosed the American Psycho actor.

Meanwhile, Bale’s movie only reportedly received 6.5/10 rating on IMDB and 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is also available on Apple TV+ in the United States.