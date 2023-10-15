Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline heat up SNL afterparty with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline enjoy SNL afterparty in the big apple.

Pete Davidson, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live regular, made a discreet entrance to the SNL afterparty at Catch Steak in New York, accompanied by his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand for the event on Saturday, following Davidson's recent breakup with actress Chase Sui Wonders.

In an attempt to maintain a low profile, Davidson sported a khaki baseball cap while dressed in a satin green and brown tracksuit, paired with UGG boots.

Leading the way, he and Madelyn Cline, the 25-year-old actress known for her role in Outer Banks, made their way into the star-studded affair.

Simultaneously, Ice Spice turned heads in a revealing denim crop top that showcased her ample cleavage, paired with coordinating trousers.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift hold hands on date night in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic journey began last month.

Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were seen hand in hand as they made their way to the afterparty.

Witnesses also noted a heartwarming scene during their dinner, with Travis Kelce assisting Swift with her coat and the two cuddling at the table, as reported by TMZ.

While holding hands, Swiftnavigated the slick sidewalk in open-toed heels, leaning on Kelce for support.

The athlete, who made a surprise appearance on SNL alongside his new partner, sported a cream-colored varsity jacket over a white button-up shirt and brown pants, rounding off the look with sneakers.