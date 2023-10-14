Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater ‘very excited’ about romance amid their divorces

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are dedicated towards each other in the midst of their budding romance.

The Wicked co-stars, who sparked romance rumours back in July, are “on the same page” and support each other, per a source cited by Entertainment Tonight.

Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, are “still very excited about their relationship” amid their divorces from their respective spouses.

Slater officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lily Jay, on July 26. Meanwhile the positions singer settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez earlier this month, more than two months after news of their separation broke.

The insider revealed that Slater is “invested in developing his relationship with Ariana and her family” while he continues to be “a hands-on dad.”

He “wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another.”

On the other hand, the Grammy-winning artist thinks “Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking.”

Furthermore, “Ariana’s family is of course, protective of her, but as long as she is happy and treated well, they will continue to support their relationship,” the source added.