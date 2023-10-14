Jada Pinkett Smith's 7-yr lie about marriage, faking she and Will Smith are self-serving couple

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her memoir 'Worthy' and marriage controversy.

Jada Pinkett Smith steps into the spotlight to promote her memoir, provocatively titled Worthy, conversations about her life and marriage take center stage.

In a recent interview with NBC's Hoda Kotb, Jada delves into her 'truth' and addresses various topics, including her marriage and 'The Slap.'



Hoda: "I feel like you're a straight talker."

Jada: "I am."

Hoda: "Except you're not sometimes."

Jada: "Yeah."

Jada Pinkett Smith's Revelations: A Look into Her Separation from Will Smith

The actress and talk show host, who, along with her husband Will Smith, presented themselves as a strong, decades-long marriage success story, disclosed that they have been living separately for the past seven years.

Jada confirmed that while they hadn't filed for an official divorce, they had considered themselves separated.

The revelation has sparked questions about why the couple chose to keep their situation under wraps for so long.

When asked why they hadn't made their separation public sooner, Jada explained that they were still working through the intricacies of their partnership, suggesting that the process had taken time to navigate.