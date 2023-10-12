Mahira Khan flaunts chic yellow saree in more glimpses from wedding extravaganza

The latest thing to delight Mahira Khan's followers on Instagram is a few glimpses of her henna and a beautiful yellow saree she wore as one of her bridal dresses, as she continues to provide her admirers with lovely tidbits from her idyllic wedding at a hill resort in northern Pakistan.
The renowned actor wed her close friend Salim Karim in a private ceremony last week, leaving online viewers in awe of her graceful appearance.
Mahira has already shared a few of the most memorable parts of her wedding festivities. Today, (October 12) she shared clicks of herself donning a chic yellow, posing with her friends.
The ace actress showed off her henna-fied palms as she posed for the shot sitting on a jhoola (swing).
She shouted out the creator of her beautiful saree in the caption of her Instagram post: "My Khadija made this sari for me... Pray for you everyday, K."
She went for a natural, no-makeup look to get her mehndi done but yellow bangles added a dash of colour to one of her wrists.
Additionally, according to her pictures, it seems she tied her sleek hair in a braid to avoid the hassle during the henna-application session.
Mahira's post quickly garnered admiring comments from her followers, with one follower saying: "Sabse pyari Mahira."
Another fan commented: "The bangles, Mehdi, open hair and mk smile ufff."
A third one, referencing an Indian movie, added: "Alexa! Play 'Kabira (encore)' from YJHD."
