Holly Willoughby 'regrets' ending friendship with Phillip Schofield?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s friendship may never see the light of day despite reports suggesting that the pair were no long feuding.

According to Mail Online, even though Phillip had reached out to Holly to offer his support, in the midst of her being named in a kidnap and murder plot, it was 'very unlikely' that the two would ever be as close as they once were let alone be pals at all.

A source went on to add that Holly had messaged him when he was forced to leave This Morning over a secret workplace romance that saw him receive intense backlash, however, it was no indication of things becoming dandy.

The source said: "They are not friends and it's very, very unlikely they ever will be ever again. She messaged him because she was really upset and concerned at people criticising him, at the same time she was going back on television."

However, the source said that there was a shred of hope for the pair to return to their former closeness as Holly reportedly was welcoming of Phillip's show of concern in his latest attempt to approach her.

"Holly and Phil's friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil's decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there. The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again."

The source went on to add that Holly 'never got over' her friendship with Phillip and 'misses' him: "You wonder if she regrets the fallout - look at everything that has happened as a result. It's really sad."