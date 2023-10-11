Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie reunite first time after Barbie in ‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are coming to the big screen once again together for Ocean’s 11 prequel.



The combined star power of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling propelled Barbie to an all-time high gross for distributor Warner Bros. of $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

With its upcoming Ocean's 11 prequel film, which will reunite Robbie and Gosling on the big screen again, the company is undoubtedly trying to repeat this success.

The movie will be the first Ocean's endeavor since the 2018 Ocean's 8 with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett as the leads.

Other than the prequel's connection with Robbie, Gosling, director Jay Roach, and writer Carrie Solomon, not much is known about it.

Ocean’s 11 prequel producer and LuckyChap Entertainment executive told Games Radar that he “can’t really say much” about the project.

“But I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready,” he added.

McNamara also hinted at many future collaborations between Gosling and Robbie after their first since Barbie.

“They’re wonderful together,” he praised the actors. “The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

The prequel's plot is still being kept a secret, although it is anticipated that it would take place in 1960s Europe, far from Las Vegas, the setting of the original 1960 film with the Rat Pack and the early 2000s trilogy starring George Clooney. The action in Ocean's 8 took place in New York City.