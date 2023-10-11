Bad Bunny unveils title and release date for new 5th studio album

Bad Bunny sets release date for his fifth studio album.

Bad Bunny revealed the title and release date of his fifth studio album, the most anticipated day: The album, titled Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana, which translates to Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow, is set to drop this Friday, coincidentally falling on the 13th.



Bad Bunny accompanied the news with a succinct message in his Instagram caption: 'The most anticipated day by many has arrived.'

In a video shared as part of the announcement, the singer was seen cruising through the streets of New York City in a private vehicle, making a stop at a restaurant, where he was greeted by a group of photographers.

He recently made a surprise announcement of his forthcoming album.

The artist, who debuted a freshly shaved head in the clip, is seen entering an eatery where he encounters an elderly gentleman who warmly greets him with, 'Don Benito, it's so nice to see you.' The singer reciprocates the gesture with a friendly embrace, and the video concludes.

The anticipation for Bad Bunny's new album has been building since September when he released his latest single, Un Preview.

He had hinted at this new project through his WhatsApp channel, describing the song as 'a small preview of what is coming next year.'