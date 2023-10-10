Two terrorists gunned down in separate operations in KP

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

Two terrorists were killed in separate operations led by the security forces late on Monday night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

A terrorist named Ikram was gunned down in an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Kulachi, in Dera Ismail Khan.

"He remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces including the recent terrorist attacks on Police Station Hathala and Rori Police Check Post," the military's media wing stated.

In another encounter with terrorists in the general area of Miran Shah, in the North Waziristan District, troops effectively engaged the terrorist location and eliminated another terrorist.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, according to the ISPR.

The area's locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it added.

For the past year, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks, with Balochistan and KP, particularly under the radar of militants targeting security forces and civilians to deteriorate peace.

Last month, two suicide bombings near mosques in Balochistan's Mastung and KP's Hangu left several people dead and many others injured.

After the terror incidents, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir had said the forces of evil would continue to face the full might of the state after a suicide blast in Balochistan's Mastung district killed 59 people.

"... terrorists and their facilitators, having no link with religion and ideology, are proxies of the enemies of Pakistan and its people. These forces of evil will continue to face the full might of the state and security forces backed by a resilient nation," the army chief had said.

According to the COAS, the Pakistani people have rejected terrorists' "pseudo ideology and propaganda of their backers and they are fully committed to peace, economic progress, and human development, which indeed is causing [a] lot of distress to forces of evil in and outside of Pakistan".