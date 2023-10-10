Gwyneth Paltrow explains how her 19-year daughter influence her style

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently explained how her daughter Apple Martin influences the actress styling on her Goop’s 15th anniversary.



Speaking to Vogue for 73 Questions segment, Paltrow said her 19-year-old daughter “pulls me back to the '90s”.

The Iron Man star revealed, “My outfit was probably something really simple, like jean shorts or white jeans and a nice sweater, a button-down.”

When asked to give name to her style, Paltrow responded, “Classic but with a twist.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow also opened up about stealing one clothing item from her daughter’s wardrobe.

The Sense and Sensibility actress pointed out that her “daughter's jean shorts could be on her wish list”.

Paltrow also mentioned that Martin can touch any item in her closet, as “nothing’s off limits for her”.

Moreover, Paltrow also gave a three-word description of the velvet Gucci suit she donned at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards without using the word “velvet”.

Paltrow added, “bold, red, trendsetting”.

Meanwhile, the interview came after she posted Q&A in Instagram Story where she disclosed that she has a great relationship with her ex-husband’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

”We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” remarked the Goop founder.