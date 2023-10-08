Gigi Hadid desperate to 'date' Bradley Cooper for Oscars invite: 'At any cost'

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper raised eyebrows after they stepped out in NYC together

Gigi Hadid and Bradey Cooper's latest outing has been branded a PR strategy ahead of Cooper's upcoming film, Maestro.

The unlikely pair stepped out for a dinner at Via Carota in New York City earlier this week.

Besides sparking backlash for their 20-year age gap, many fans suggested that the outing was in relation to promote the actor's upcoming film, which is set to release next month.

Taking to Reddit, users insisted that the 28-year-old model's mother Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi to attend the 2024 Oscars "at any cost," meanwhile, the Star is Born actor, 48, "needs any kind of press for his Oscar campaign."

They also suggested that Cooper's ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, a fellow model of Gigi, must have "helped broker this deal in prep for his Oscar bait movie."

"Yolanda's probably threatening/blackmailing/holding hostage Bradley to get Gigi an invite to the Oscars... she's probably yelling at him right now for his uninterested looks in these photos lol," opined another.

Ahead of her dinner date with Cooper, the mom of one was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio since last September.