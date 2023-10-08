Pakistan's first female astronaut Nimra Salim creates history

NEW MEXICO: Pakistan's first female astronaut, Nimra Salim, made the country proud after she completed her space journey aboard Virgin Galactic's commercial space liner.

A celebratory event, including an aerial parade and a wings ceremony, was held in a local hotel in New Mexico to honour her achievements. The event was attended by top officials from Virgin Galactic, as well as pilots and staff closely associated with space travel.

During the occasion, the commander of the space shuttle awarded Salim the wings of valour for her journey on Virgin Galactic's fourth flight into space. The president of Commercial Space Lines expressed that after a long wait, five shuttle missions have now taken place within the past five months, and termed the development an excellent news for space enthusiasts from around the world.

On the other hand, Salim said her childhood dream of venturing among the stars has come true. She emphasised that nothing in the world is impossible, and with determination, one can turn the impossible into reality.