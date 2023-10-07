Phillip Schofield remains positive amid This Morning scandal: ‘everything will be alright’

Phillip Schofield believes ‘everything will be alright’ amid This Morning scandal, Richard Madeley shared.

Former This Morning presenter Richard Madeley says he "feels sorry" for Phillip Schofield. The cancelled TV star admitted an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague working on the popular ITV programme.

Madeley says Schofield's showbiz career exit was "brutal" after he was dropped by his agent and ousted from the entertainment industry entirely. He admitted keeping in touch with Phillip and that he tells him it'll "all be alright".

Ever since Phillip's departure in May, there's been a rotating set of presenters working alongside his former co-star Holly Willoughby. Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Craig Doyle, Josie Gibson and Ben Shephard have all stepped in to co-host.

Richard dismissed any rumours suggesting he'd be returning to the sofa as Phil's replacement, telling The Sun: "I enjoyed it but wouldn’t go back." He added: "I feel very sorry for Phillip - it seemed a pretty savage outcome after 21 years (in the job).

"It seemed quite brutal to be honest. I took a paternal interest in it - I kept in touch, told him to take it easy and that it'll be all right. He agreed. All things pass in the end. We've all been through terrible experiences and the worst ones are the phones that come out of a clear blue sky and you don't see them coming.

"Politicians say they're only one debate away from a catastrophe and it’s the same in our industry." His comments come after Schofield was spotted with his estranged wife, Steph, after admitting his affair with a runner on This Morning.

Steph was said to be 'very angry' following the news, but is now reportedly "on good terms" with the Broom Cupboard star. His wife had stood by him after he came out as gay in March 2020, but the presenter said his loyal partner had been enraged when he confessed to an 'unwise but not illegal affair' with one of his co-stars earlier this year.