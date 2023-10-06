Hugh Jackman to pen his story on Deborra-Lee divorce

Hugh Jackman has reportedly been advised to take drastic action amid rumours that he is penning a biography that would discuss his recent divorce from wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee released the following statement to People magazine after their separation: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition."

The Wolverine star is currently in the early stages of penning an autobiography, which is expected to contain shocking revelations about every part of his life, including his divorce, according to US Weekly.

As per the outlet's allegation, a purported insider said: "Hugh is choosing to [write this book] now because he's finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce."

"The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He'll be opening up about his life like never before," the insider added.

PR strategist, mentor, and Founder of PR with Perkes, Laura Perkes advised Hugh to "speak from the scar, not from the wound" as he writes his memoir.