'My Shehzada Salim': Mahira Khan makes it official with wedding video

Star actor Mahira Khan with her 'Shehzada Salim'. — Instagram/mahirahkhan

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan on Tuesday officially announced her marriage with close friend and businessman Salim Karim, by sharing her wedding video on her Instagram account.



The star's intimate wedding ceremony reportedly took place a few days ago as small snipets revealing her beautiful and elegant look as the bride made rounds on social media on Sunday.

Now, the ace actor has finally shared a video from her big day with her fans on the picture and video sharing platform.

Mahira expressed her fondness and love for her husband by calling her husband her "prince" as she captioned the video: "My Shehzada, Salim".

The glimpses of the magical wedding at a picturesque hill station surrounded by lush green trees left the fans awe-struck.

"So my Mahira.. my Mahira is a very very spiritual woman and because of her I have become spiritual," Salim is heard saying in the background sound as the video opens with an exquisitely shot clip of the bride.



Mahira is then seen walking down the aisle with her son and brother, all dressed in silver-grey outfits with serene music playing in the background.

The video also showed moments from the couple's nikah when Mahira sat beside her son smiling with her veil on, while Salim said: "Yes".

The emotional moments of Mahira uniting with Salim, who lifts her veil, then replace the scenes with a teary-eyed bride and groom and many others present there.



The video ended with an aerial shot of the couple dancing on the floor.

Besides the video, Mahira also shared a sublime sun-kissed picture of her with Salim, an adorable closeup of the two in close proximity.

The Maula Jatt actor wrote "Bismillah" and "Shukar Alhamdulillah" to step into her married life with gratitude.

The screen beauty garnered a lot of praise and congratulations from her fellow actors in the industry and even from celebrities across the border.



Pakistani actor Yumna Zaidi, Ayeza Khan, Iqra Aziz, Urwa Hocane and others including Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and model Mouni Roy congratulated the bride.

The internet has been abuzz with videos of the Hamsafar star gracefully making her way down the aisle in an intricately crafted silver ensemble.

Mahira, who is known for her remarkable expression of talent in superhit movies — including Bol, Manto, Actor In Law, Raees, Verna, and 7 Din Mohabbat In — has been in the hearts of Pakistani entertainment enthusiasts.

Her recent cinematic venture, The Legend of Maula Jatt, received critical acclaim in 2023, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and accomplished star of the Pakistani film industry.

Earlier in 2007, the incredible actor was married to Ali Askari which fell apart in 2015. Mahira and her previous spouse share a 13-year-old son Azlan.