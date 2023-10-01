VIDEO: Babar Azam & Co savour Hyderabad's culinary delights

Fakhar Zaman (left), Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed are seen seated on a table at a restaurant in Hyderabad, India, on September 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Looks like the Pakistani cricket squad in India is having the time of their lives since their landing in the historical Hyderabad city, relishing each and every moment as they gear up for the ICC World Cup 2023 across the border.



Before the month-long tournament in India commences, the Pakistan team has been preparing to claim the title by playing warm-up matches, but also keeping their tummies full and happy with scrumptious cuisine.

The Babar Azam-led team spent their Saturday night indulging in a delectable dinner at a renowned hotel in the city that gave the world one of the several delicious variations of Biryani.

The Green Shirts' arrival was met with a warm and hospitable reception with their faces visibly gleaming while being led towards their tables.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video showing its team enjoying a lively dinner and having a great time.

The Pakistan team arrived in the Indian city last week and was greeted with an enthusiastic welcome from fans.

The reception left players including skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan deeply moved, prompting them to express their appreciation towards the warm gesture on social media, acknowledging both their fans and organisers for the hospitality.

During their time in the city so far, the team has played a warm-up match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Despite an impressive performance by its openers, Pakistan lost the game at the hands of the Kiwis.