Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker receives sweet nod from Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya is happy for the expectant parents, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

At the inaugural night of the brand-new Las Vegas arena Sphere on Friday, the boxer conveyed his joy that the Blink-182 drummer, 47, who raised De La Hoya's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, is expecting a second child with Kardashian.

“All the best, all the best,” Oscar, 50, told People magazine exclusively when asked about Barker's new baby. "He is such a great guy. All the best.”

Barker and the POOSH founder are expecting their first child together.

Kourtney is mom to Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Ashton, 8, with her ex-husband Scott Disick, this will be Kardashian's fourth child.

And Barker shares a son, Landon, 19, a daughter, Alabama Luella, 17, and a stepdaughter, Atiana, 24 with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

On Thursday, Kourtney was also treated by her mommy Kris Jenner to the all-time "dreamy" baby shower, featuring a Disney theme.

She gushed over her mommy while taking it to Instagram and thanking her alongside the pictures of the event.

"Baby shower of my dreams. thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild."