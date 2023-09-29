Blast near Mastung mosque kills 10, injures 40

People standing around an ambulance after a blast through Mastung, on September 29, 2023. — Reporter

QUETTA/MASTUNG: A massive explosion Friday rocked Balochistan's Mastung district leaving at least 10 dead and over 40 people injured, an official said, the second major explosion in the district in around two weeks' time.

The district administration shared fears that the death toll could increase following the intensity of the blast.



Mastung Assistant Commissioner Atta Ul Munim said the blast was of a "massive nature" and took place near the Madina mosque where people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun Nabi.

The district's Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Lahri informed Geo News about the number of injured in the blast, adding that they are being shifted to the hospital with an emergency declared across all medical facilities.

Mastung Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is also among the dead, the district administration said, adding that the condition of some of the injured remains critical.



This is the second major blast that has terrorised Mastung over the last 15 days. A blast also injured Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah and several others on September 14.



According to initial reports, the attack took place near a vehicle. JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri told Geo News that Hamdullah sustained injuries but his condition was not critical.

Provincial Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said those critically injured in the blast are being shifted to Quetta with emergency enforced across the city’s hospitals.

'Zero-tolerance towards terrorists'

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, in a statement, condemned the blast and noted that the state had a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorists.



Sindh Interim Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar condemned the blast, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The chief minister, the statement read, said that those involved in taking the lives of innocent people are the "enemies of humanity".

Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Owais Noorani said in a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — that he was deeply saddened to hear about the deaths and injuries.

The political leader, who served as a special assistant to the prime minister in the previous government, termed those involved in the blast as "wretched beasts".

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack in Mastung and slammed the terrorists for their cruel act of taking innocent lives.

"The whole nation stands with the people of Mastung in this difficult time," he said, hoping the law enforcers would soon hold the terrorists accountable.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the blast as he expressed sorrow over the loss of previous lives.

He extended his sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones in the explosion.

More to follow...