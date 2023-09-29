AOC fires back at Elon Musk's 'not that smart' remark with a list of her accomplishments

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The News/File

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has issued a sharp and succinct response to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's recent comment on social media that she is "not that smart."

In her snub to Elon Musk, AOC highlighted her achievements since taking office in 2019, showcasing her dedication to public service and her impact on American policy.



Musk's comment came in the midst of a social media feud ignited by AOC's comparison of the current immigration situation in New York City to the historical waves of immigration through Ellis Island.

Earlier, AOC took to Instagram to express her view that the present flow of immigrants into New York City is significantly less than the daily influx of immigrants through Ellis Island from 1892 to 1954, which amounted to over 12 million people.



Her intention was to downplay the gravity of the current immigration situation by comparing it with immigration through Ellis Island.

AOC's attempt to draw parallels between historical immigration and the current issue led to criticism on social media, with some asserting that she was equating legal immigration through Ellis Island with the undocumented migrants crossing the southern border.



Conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair strongly criticised AOC's comparison on social media, highlighting the differences between legal immigration at Ellis Island and the influx of undocumented migrants. Elon Musk took notice of St. Clair's remark.

In response to Ashley St. Clair's post, Elon Musk commented, "She's just not that smart," referring to AOC. This adds to a series of social media clashes between the two prominent figures.



Musk's dismissive remark was met with a resolute comeback from the congresswoman.

"I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress," AOC retorted in a tweet. Her response was just the beginning of a list of accomplishments she wanted to emphasise.

AOC continued to list her significant achievements in office, highlighting her role in investigations, policy creation, and job creation.

She pointed out that she had conducted investigations related to Michael Cohen, authored what she described as "the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history," and played a key role in establishing the US Climate Corps, aimed at creating tens of thousands of new jobs.

The congresswoman's response concluded with a mic drop moment: "Stay mad."

Later, the Tesla chief admitted her achievements by taking his comment back.

AOC expressed her dedication to addressing pressing issues facing the United States.

It is noteworthy that it is not the first time AOC and Musk have engaged in social media exchanges, with their online interactions drawing significant attention in the past.