Pakistan to raise issue of extortion by Afghan nationals with Taliban govt

DIG Counter Terrorism Finance Imran Shahid addressing a press conference in Peshawar, on September 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

In a bid to keep Pakistanis safe from cross-border threats, authorities have decided to highlight the involvement of Afghan nationals in activities like extortion in the country, before the interim Taliban government in Kabul, a top official said on Tuesday.



The matter of Afghanis' involvement in terrorism, extortion and other illicit activities has been raised before the government in the neighbouring country several times seeking action to put a full stop to them.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter Terrorism Finance Imran Shahid said that Pakistan has decided to take up the matter with the Taliban government.

The top official mentioned that the authorities have arrested two extortionists, who belong to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — the banned group that Pakistan says has safe havens in Afghanistan.

"Zaman Faiz and Saeedullah, who were arrested, are Afghan citizens. They were arrested from Lahore and we have also seized their mobile phones," he said.

The extortionists demanded money from businessmen, politicians, and other people — as people opted against complaining to the local authorities out of fear.

"The arrested people operated in district Mohmand; they have 71 other accomplices. This network has also called politicians (including a senator and a member of provincial assembly) seeking extortion money."

The CTD official mentioned that the arrested TTP members have also made 10 WhatsApp groups related to extortion.

The banned TTP was crushed through military operations in 2014, after a brazen attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, which killed nearly 150 people, mostly pupils.

The TTP were largely routed, their fighters fleeing to Afghanistan where they were hunted by US-led forces.

But after Afghanistan was back under Taliban rule, Pakistan says that it has become a "safe haven" for the TTP terrorists, who are also involved in attacks on military personnel.