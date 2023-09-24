Israel kills two Palestinians in West Bank despite ‘normalisation’ of ties with Islamic countries

In a pre-dawn operation in the West Bank, Israeli forces conducted a raid resulting in the fatalities of two Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
The Israeli military asserted that the operation led to the dismantling of a militant "operational command centre." The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has witnessed heightened tensions since early last year, notably in the West Bank, where clashes and military incursions have surged.
The Palestinian health ministry identified the two Palestinians who lost their lives during the raid as Osaid Abu Ali, aged 21, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash, aged 32.
The town of Tulkarem, the location of the incident, was the site where the Palestinians were fatally shot by live Israeli rounds to the head. Concurrently, an Israeli soldier sustained injuries during confrontations in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem.
The Israeli military reported the discovery of observation devices, computers, and technological equipment within a building alleged to serve as an "operational command centre" during the raid. This event forms part of a broader trend marked by increased military operations by Israeli forces, Palestinian attacks against Israelis, and settler violence targeting Palestinians in the West Bank. These actions are a response to escalating tensions.
Recent days have witnessed an upsurge in unrest in the Gaza Strip, an area under Israeli blockade, where daily protests have occurred along the border with Israel. The situation has led to drone strikes and confrontations, resulting in casualties on both sides.
The ongoing conflict has taken a toll on both Palestinians and Israelis, with lives lost on both sides. These recent developments underscore the persistent volatility in the region and the challenges involved in achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Furthermore, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen mentioned that several Islamic nations, numbering "six or seven," are poised to sign normalisation agreements with Tel Aviv, following in the footsteps of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan in the Abraham Accords. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed optimism about potential historic peace with Saudi Arabia in his United Nations address, emphasising the trend of normalisation with Islamic nations.
