Asian Games 2023: Pakistan hockey team secure impressive 11-0 victory against Singapore

Pakistan Hockey Team participating in Asian Games 2023. — X/@PHFOfficial

Pakistan hockey team on Sunday thrashed Singapore to record a stunning 11-0 victory in their opening match of the Asian Games 2023.

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas scored at the seventh-minute mark of the first quarter to give the Green Shirts a head-start. It was the second quarter that battered Singapore as Pakistan scored an impressive five goals giving a 6-0 lead to the Men in Green.

In the third and fourth quarters, Pakistan scored four and one goal respectively, leading to an astounding 11-0 win.

Pakistan's Ammad, Arshad Liaquat, and Arbaz Ahmad scored two goals each. Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Abdul Waheed Rana, Zikriya Hayat, Afraz, and Abdul Rehman all scored one goal.

The national team will now face Bangladesh on Tuesday, September 26.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka women's cricket team clinched a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan women in the 19th Asian Games semi-final.

After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 75 for nine in 20 overs. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar (16, 27b, 1x4), Muneeba Ali (13, 16b, 1x6) and Omaima Sohail (10, 17b, 1x6) were the only batters to enter double figures.

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani bagged three wickets for 21, while Kavisha Dilhari took two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan kept the Sri Lankan batters in check and dismissed four batters in the process. Sri Lanka eventually achieved the target in the 17th over.

However, Pakistan recorded impressive performances in shooting and tennis.

In shooting, Pakistan’s GM Bashir secured the eighth position after scoring 282 points with eight centres off target. The Pakistani shooter needs to finish in the top six to proceed to the finals

In women’s tennis singles, Ushna Sohail handed a straight-sets defeat to Tajikistan’s Sumaya Tukhtaeva 6-2, 6-3. Meanwhile, Sarah Ibrahim emerged victorious against Qatar’s Hind Almudahka after a three-set battle 6-2, 6(5)-7, 6-3. Also, Pakistani duo Sarah Ibrahim and Aqeel Khan triumphed over Mongolia’s Anand Gankhuyag and Khatansuikh Batbayar and won the tie in just 48 minutes.

Earlier this week, Pakistan's volleyball team on Friday, thrashed South Korea 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2023.

It is pertinent to know that Pakistan's 262-member contingent comprising 137 men and 53 women athletes, along with a total of 72 officials is participating in the games.

The Pakistani contingent will participate in 24 different sports including cricket, boxing, badminton, golf, hockey, rowing, squash, wrestling etc.

Schedule of Pakistan hockey team's remaining matches

September 26 — vs Bangladesh

September 28 — vs Uzbekistan

September 30 — vs India

October 2 — vs Japan



