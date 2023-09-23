Hot and humid weather to persist in Karachi for next three days

Volunteers distribute water to people along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 14. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that weather in most parts of the country including Karachi will likely remain hot and humid for the next three days.

According to the weather forecast department, the maximum temperature can go up to 36°C in the port city today while the minimum temperature is expected to be 28°C in the metropolis.



Meanwhile, the temperature is predicted to hover between 33 to 35°C in the next three days (Sunday to Tuesday).

The Met Office said that winds will continue to blow from the west and southwest.

"Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir," said the PMD.

"Isolated heavy falls/hailstorms are also likely in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period."

Earlier this week, the metropolis received light to heavy rain in several parts of the city while the weather remained cloudy for a couple of days.

Several areas of the port city including II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Clifton, Garden, Sharea Faisal, Tariq Road, PECHS, Quaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, and Sohrab Goth received light to moderate rain. Other areas including Orangi Town, Surjani, New Karachi, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Shershah, and others also received light showers.