Sara Sharif murder: Surrey Police release new photos of girl, appeals for clues

The new photos of Sara Sharif taken before her murder. — Surrey Police

Surrey Police has released new photos of Sara Sharif taken before her murder in order to appeal for possible clues and information regarding the 10-year-old's death in Woking, a town and borough in northwest Surrey, England.

As detectives fluent in Urdu assist the investigation team, the images depict Sara Sharif as she is thought to have been dressed in the months prior to her death.

On August 10, the 10-year-old's death was discovered at the Woking house of the family.

The police are hoping that by doing this, more people will come forward with information about her and her family.

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool, and Faisal Malik, Sara's uncle and stepmother, all faced charges of murder and causing or permitting a child's death at the Old Bailey earlier this week.

The date September 2, 2024, for the provisional trial was set, and everyone was remanded into custody.

"We have released these new images this week in the hope that it will prompt more people who knew Sara and her family to come forward," said Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman of the Surrey Police.

"We are grateful to everyone who has already contacted us, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, is reviewed by the investigation team and further inquiries carried out if appropriate.

"I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn't yet come forward to reach out to us."

According to a Surrey Police spokesperson, officers have been talking to local leaders and handing out flyers throughout Woking. Additionally, posters have been put up near the town's taxi ranks and railway station.

The court hearing on Tuesday was told Sara had suffered "a constellation of healed and healing injuries".

She also sustained several healed rib fractures, bruising to her chest and extremities, a brain haemorrhage, and multiple rib fractures.