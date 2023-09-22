'Doors are open': Inzamam on Amir's return

Pacer Mohammad Amir. — ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday clarified that it has not dismissed the possibility of veteran pacer Mohammad Amir returning to the national side.

In 2020, Amir retired from international cricket following a dispute with PCB officials. However, the team's chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, praised Amir as a cricketer, adding that the PCB's doors are open to everyone.

"Everyone is aware that Amir is a very good cricketer. He took retirement. But if he wants to play for Pakistan, then the doors are open for everyone," he said, during a presser announcing the Green Shirts' ICC Men's World Cup 2023 squad.

Inzaman also stressed that players must prove their worth by performing effectively in domestic leagues if they aspire to be part of the national team.

Haq mentioned that neither the selection committee nor the cricket board closes doors for any player.



"If any player wants to represent Pakistan, they should perform in first-class cricket. If they perform in it, they will be considered regardless of who they are, even Mohammad Amir."

The chief selector's statement came during his press conference in Lahore, where he announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

Fans were speculating on social media that since there have been changes in the PCB's top brass, Amir might return to represent the team, but he was not included in the squad.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.