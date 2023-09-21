King Charles wife Camilla, Brigitte Macron turn against each other: Watch

Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron attracted massive attention as they went head-to-head in a table tennis match at Saint-Denis on Thursday.



King Charles III's wife and French President Macron's sweetheart turned against each during a match in Paris, having spent the morning together at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.



The two dignitaries played against each other while about a dozen people, including King Charles, watched on - but Camilla appeared to succumb to the pressure.

Royal family shared the stunning video of the two leaders' contest to its official social media accounts alongside other photos and clips from the couple's historic trip to France, captioning: "Celebrating sport in the community!

"Their Majesties, accompanied by some familiar faces from the world of sport, meet young people to hear about the opportunities that sport has offered them."

The much-loved video shows Brigitte miss the table with her serve, allowing the Queen to step in. Camilla, in a grey and white chiffon print dress underneath a white crepe coat, struggled to hit the ball over the net. It took three attempts to get the ball to Brigitte and when she returned it towards her, Camilla missed the ball.

But the First Lady got the better of Camilla and ultimately won the match. But the Queen didn't give up as went on to face Prithika Pavade, a 19-year-old French table tennis player. But sadly her form didn't improve.



In one clip, Camilla is spotted getting emotional while mingling with children during the trip.

In another clip, King Charles is seen chatting with young athletes, meeting a host of sporting stars, including the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who gave him the club’s No 3 jersey and explained the club's involvement in supporting young people and communities in difficulty.